Funeral services to be held Saturday for three children killed in I-80 crash

Funeral services are scheduled for the 3 children killed in a crash on I-80.

A semi crashed into their SUV Sunday as the car attempted to make an illegal U-turn near Oxford.

Braden Brown, 12, Oneimus Quarterman, 11, and KaDaess Adams - Quarterman,12, died in the crash.

The funerals for Oneimus and KaDaess are scheduled for Saturday morning at New Covenant Bible Church in Cedar Rapids at 11 a.m.

Braden's Celebration of Life is also on Saturday at St. Ludmila Catholic Church. It starts at at 10:30 a.m.