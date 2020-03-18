Funeral service responds to novel coronavirus, reducing people at services, considering online

A funeral home in Iowa City said the threats of COVID-19 have forced them to cancel some services, and now they are looking at ways to continue to help others but with more social distancing.

Michael Lensing discusses plans at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Services in Iowa City on Thursday, March 18, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The staff at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service say they have already been forced to cancel some events that were set to happen in the next coming weeks, and they have already begun changing some of the ways they do business.

Leaders with the funeral home said some of those changes include offering more hand sanitizer and gloves, but also in how certain services are handled. They say those safety measures are not just to keep staff safe, but also for the sake of the people that they serve.

Co-owner Michael Lensing said closing their services entirely has not been considered, but he and his team are instead finding ways to avoid potential risks, including considering looking at the idea of streaming services online.

"With the number of people attending, I think it will be more like the more immediate families, probably limitations on visitation, those sorts of things," Lensing said. "But I think most people are adapting to that right now and understanding that so it's not like an issue with families that we're serving."

Lensing said he and other area funeral directors are already beginning to work together to figure out a plan to best get past this threat of the novel coronavirus.

"We would try and assist each other," Lensing said. "The one thing about something like this is that we're all in it together. And I think that's the main thing, is that we are all in it together, and how do we get through this and care for each other."

Lensing said the key is knowing that they will get past this moving forward, and he is offering peace of mind to anyone that needs their services.