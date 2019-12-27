Funeral arrangements set for Clay Beathard

Family and friends will gather on Saturday to remember Clay Beathard after his death.

According to his obituary, a Celebration of Life Service is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. It's at Grace Chapel, located at 3279 Southall Road in Franklin, Tennessee. A reception will follow.

The 22 year old was currently attending Long Island University where he played as a quarterback on the school's football team. He was majoring in Sports Management.

Beathard is the brother of former Hawkeye football quarterback, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. Another brother of his is country musician Tucker Beathard. He also has two sisters, his parents, and extended family.

Beathard died last weekend in a stabbing incident outside of a bar in Nashville. Investigators say it started when the suspect in the case made unwanted advancements toward a woman who was friends with Beathard and two other men he was with. Police say the fight moved outside the bar, and the suspect stabbed the three men. Paul Trapeni also died in the fight.

Now Michael Mosley is charged with murder and attempted murder in this case. He's due in court on Friday.