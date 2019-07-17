Cycling group stops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City; raising money for the disabled

The Journey of Hope North Team is cycling through Cedar Rapids and Iowa City this week.

The group of 22 cyclists is biking across the country in support of those with disabilities.

The “Journey of Hope” experience has been around since 1977. The team consists of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity men from across the country.

The group biked into Cedar Rapids from Marshalltown Tuesday night. The members are cycling an average of 75 miles per day.

The goal is to raise more than $6,000 for people with disabilities. That money goes to more than 200 organizations across the country.

