Funding bill addresses “service cliff” for people with autism

According to the CDC, one in 59 children is diagnosed with autism.

For parents of children with autism, aging out of programs is a big concern.

Siblings Kendall and Carter play outside on Friday, October 4, 2019. (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Many resources for those on the autism spectrum stop at age 21, leading to what’s called a “service cliff.”

A new funding bill President Trump signed into law this month is designed to address that abrupt stop. It will provide $1.8 dollars for both children and adults with autism, to address the issue.

Each year an estimated 111,000 people age out of autism support programs.

Around the time of his third birthday, 10-year-old Carter Koch was identified as being on the autism spectrum. There are lots of resources available now.

“At school, Carter gets speech therapy, he has a special ed teacher, he has a paraprofessional,” said Carter’s mother Mandy Ward Koch. “He has therapy two and a half hours a day, four days a week, for the last six years and it's been a miracle for him.” All helping Carter get ready for his future, whatever it may be.

“We are just hoping he can have those skills, and reach his full potential, and be as independent as he can, but we do love him exactly the way he is,” said Mandy.

Koch is the president of the East Central Iowa Autism Society. The organization hosts events and support groups for families and individuals with autism.