Frosty start to Mother's Day weekend

Cold air has settled into the state. After strong northerly winds through the day, the wind relaxes tonight. The sky remains clear and the combination means a cold morning on Saturday. A freeze warning is in effect. Lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s. Cover or bring in any tender vegetation you have planted outside. Overall the weekend remains cool. Saturday will be a partly cloudy day while Sunday finds some showers and wind for mom. Have a good night, stay healthy, and have a good weekend.