Frost/freeze likely across the area tonight

Scattered showers will continue to move across Eastern Iowa this evening. Those should wrap up around midnight tonight.

Wind gusts up to 35mph will also be around, dying down overnight tonight.

Once the rain moves out, the cold moves in. Temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s tonight. A Freeze Warning in effect to the north, where temperatures will be on either side of 32 degrees and a Frost Advisory for areas south of Highway 20. Bring in any plants that you can and cover any tender vegetation outside.

Temperatures stay below average through Wednesday in the 50s and 60s. Dry Monday and Tuesday, then we bring in multiple chances of rain the rest of the week and into next weekend. Highs will rise into the low 70s.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.