Frost Advisory for some tonight

Cloud cover to the north is holding temperatures in the low to mid-40s, while towards the south temperatures are in the upper 50s, low 60s this afternoon.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from Cedar Rapids to Maquoketa and as far south as Mt. Pleasant tonight. Make sure to protect any plants by covering them or bringing them inside. Lows drop into the upper 20s, low 30s overnight.

A nice start to the week with highs on Monday in the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A small chance of a shower or two Tuesday, otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

By the end of the week, we are back in the 60s during the day.