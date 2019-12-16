From super-snowy to not-so-snowy

As we wrote earlier this month, this snow season started strong. Since then, though, we haven’t had much snow and there isn’t any coming for a while.

From November 12th through December 24th, Cedar Rapids’ normal snowfall is 7.6”. Assuming the forecast holds, that time period will end up with 2.6”. Dubuque’s normal snowfall for that period is 11.6”, but is set to come up way short at just 1.6”. In Iowa City, the normal snowfall for those six weeks is 7.0”, with just 1.1” this year. Finally, Waterloo’s snowfall then is 10.3”, but there’ll be only 3.4”.