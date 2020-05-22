From one stalled pattern to the next

After dealing with persistent cloudiness this week, we have another stalled pattern on the way. This one will begin tonight and feature higher humidity and more 70s than anything else. There will also be daily storm chances starting late tonight into tomorrow.

The culprit this time will be down over the southeastern U.S. in the form of a high pressure system. This will work to not just block the pattern, but pull moisture northward into Iowa. Meanwhile, a parade of low pressure systems will move northeast along a stalled front, interact with the moisture and develop scattered thunderstorms over our area.

While there will be many dry hours in this new stalled pattern, we'll likely find ourselves checking radar daily until it breaks down late next week. Rainfall through next week could easily exceed one inch in most areas.