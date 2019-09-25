From football game, to fame, to fallout: Carson King’s whirlwind two weeks

Fame turned quickly into blame for an Iowa man who has helped raise more than a million dollars for charity.

Photo: KCCI

The money started rolling in after Carson King, 24, held up a sign asking for beer money before the Cy-Hawk football game. Since just after the game on September 14th, he has become the face of "Iowa nice," giving the donations generated from his sign to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

He quickly shot to celebrity status, appearing on national news, and even getting his face on special Busch Light beer cans.

Things all changed Tuesday night after King met with the media to make remarks before a Des Moines Register article was to be published that evening. In that article, the reporter asked King about two tweets he posted eight years ago when he was 16 that King admitted were racist.

“I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was a 16-year-old kid, and I want to sincerely apologize," King said Tuesday night.

In the hours that followed, Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Busch Light, announced it would honor its matching contributions but would cut ties with King.

That has some people wondering if there's too much blame placed on an online archive that never goes away.

“Here's someone who showed up to a football game with a funny poster, and never imagined it would get the attention it did,” Brian Ekdale, a professor at Iowa who teaches classes about digital media, said.

“The Carson King example is a cautionary tale both in what can happen on the positive side, and then what can happen on the negative side,” Ekdale explained.

Ekdale said he teaches his students to understand just how far their social media content can reach.

“The mob mentality online is quick to elevate someone to heights that they don't need to be elevated to, but then also very quick to attack someone,” Ekdale said.

Ekdale says King was put into a position he wasn't ready to deal with, and that Busch Light didn't put in enough preparation.

“As much as Busch Light didn't do their due diligence of looking into Carson’s past, the Des Moines Register did,” Ekdale said.

But added it's complicated, saying that King needs to be held accountable for his posts but within context.

“I think we're living in a moment of transition when we haven't quite figured out what to do with that, having an archive of our lives that’s available online,” Ekdale said.

Dedric Doolin, the president of the Cedar Rapids Branch of the NAACP, agreed.

“Right now, we're in a difficult time in our society,” Doolin said. “These racial comments are damaging people, and they can damage them for life.”

Doolin said the focus needs to be on what King has done since the Tweets were made.

“We have to believe in change," Doolin said. "If there wasn't change we wouldn't be where we're at. I believe in change, but it takes energy, it takes effort, it takes commitment."

King asserted at Tuesday's press conference that he has taken steps since his teenage years to change.

“I don't want what I did when I was 16 to take away from the fact that we've raised over 1.14 million dollars for the children's hospital,” King said.

Ekdale said it's not a bad idea to scrub your social media posts. He encourages young people to be really aware of the actual audience of their social media content.

