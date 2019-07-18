From Iowa to the Moon: Collins Radio's impact on the moon landing

On July 20th 1969, Apollo Eleven landed on the moon. Hours later, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the lunar surface.

Courtesy: NASA

Hundreds of millions of people around the world watched those famous first steps. However, very few of them knew what they were seeing and hearing resulted from the work of a communications company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

KCRG-TV9's Bruce Aune takes a look back at the role Collins Radio, now Collins Aerospace, had on broadcasting the lunar landing.