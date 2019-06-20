Former University of Iowa Volleyball Coach speaks out after termination

The former women's volleyball coach at the University of Iowa is speaking out after his recent termination. Bond Shymansky stated that he broke an NCAA rule when providing financial assistance to one of the players.

Former Coach Shymansky released this statement:

"For the past month, I have cooperated with the University's request to remain silent regarding the underlying basis for my suspension. Now that I have been terminated, it is time to shed light on the details and end any wild speculation.

I did not discriminate against, abuse, or harass anyone - and there has never been an allegation of sexual misconduct against me. In an act of compassion, I advanced funds to cover a young woman's unanticipated summer expenses in 2017. She came to Iowa City expecting to be on full scholarship, but when the status changed, she had nowhere else to turn. I have prided myself on running an NCAA compliant program. However, I understand that I didn't "do it right" by NCAA standards in this one instance and I am prepared to accept whatever sanction is deemed appropriate by the NCAA.

I was born and raised a "Hawkeye" and wish to stay a part of this great community. I know big things are in store for Coach Brown and the rest of the exceptional young women in our volleyball program. As a man of faith, I humbly apologize to anyone that my actions may have negatively impacted, and look forward to the next chapter in my life."