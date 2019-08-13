'Friends' to hit theaters for 25th anniversary

Next month marks 25 years since the hit TV show "Friends" debuted.

The show will be in theaters to celebrate its anniversary.

On Monday, Warner Brothers and Fathom Events announced it will host a viewing of the show in theaters across the U.S. They will show 12 episodes at more than a 1,000 theaters.

The showings are scheduled for Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Tickets for the events go on sale Friday, which is when they'll announce which theaters are included.

Friends first debuted on Sept. 22, 1994.

