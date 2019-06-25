Friends surprise deputy as he leaves the hospital after months of recovery from motorcycle crash

It was a surprise sendoff home for a Linn County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy.

After two months in the hospital to recover from serious injuries from what the Linn County Sheriff calls a "horrific" motorcycle crash- a reserve deputy has healed enough to leave the hospital.

Larry Joens has been a biker for 40 years. On April 20, he had just bought a new motorcycle and was driving it home, when police say a distracted driver crashed into him after running a red light at First Street and E Avenue Northwest.

“His wife, who was following him, came upon the accident literally as the debris was still spinning,” said Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner. “She was one of the first people to actually find him after he was hit.”

He says he’s just happy to be alive today.

Joens received several serious injuries - a broken pelvis, leg amputation, fractured cheekbones, shattered eye sockets, a broken nose, and three pins in his wrist. His heart even stopped twice from losing so much blood in the crash.

Weeks in intensive care, and physical and occupational therapy later -- Larry is going home, two days before his birthday.

“It was his attitude that has gotten him this far, he's been motivated every day to get up and work with us,” said Julie Kasper.

She’s a physical therapy assistant who planned the send-off and has worked with him when he arrived at the long-term care facility from intensive care.

“When I walked out the door and saw all these people here, I couldn't believe it. It's very touching. I’ve always said I had a great support system – and you see part of it,” he said.

Larry said seeing his friends and co-workers line the halls was overwhelming.

“He's always doing something for somebody else, and he gives back to everybody,” Kasper said. “I thought this would be our way to show how much we appreciate him.”

Joens's coworkers at the Duane Arnold Energy Center modified his home to be more accessible for him.

His friends also hosted fundraisers - including a GoFundMe.

“He's inspirational to us because he's been through so much yet he's always had a great attitude,” said Gardner.

Joens doesn't know if he'll be riding again - only that he's happy to be home.

“Minus having my foot here is not going to stop me. I'm going to continue on,” he said.

The other driver, 29-year-old Emmanuel Tonkollie, is charged with Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device and Violation Resulting in a Serious Injury. His trial is scheduled for August.