Friends, supporters host fundraiser for mom and son injured in bike crash

Friends and supporters hosted a fundraiser for Heidi Burkle and her son, Reid. The two were hit by a truck while riding their bikes in Ely earlier this month.

The event was held at Sandlot Sports CR, and donations from it would go towards financially helping the family as they recover. Doug Yanecek organized the event and is a family friend. He says although it is still a tough time for them, he wanted to make sure to do something positive.

"With Heidi being an avid outdoorsman and sports fanatic, I thought let's have a family fun night," he said. "It's absolutely incredible how many people have reached out not only to me but to Cory and his family. It's just outstanding what Iowa people do."

Yanecek says Reid is continuing to improve and is expected to make a full recovery at home. This week, Heidi had her final chest tube removed and is being transferred to St. Luke's for inpatient rehab.

He also thanked all the people who have been praying for the family.

People who did not attend the event can still help by donating through their CaringBridge page at www.caringbridge.org/visit/heidi-reid-burkle.