Friends giving back on Tibbetts' 21st birthday

A Brooklyn, Iowa woman who died in July of last year would have turned 21 this week. And now her family and friends are raising money for an activity she loved. Mollie Tibbetts' birthday is this Wednesday, May 8.

Police say last summer, Cristhian Bahena Rivera followed her while she was running in her hometown. They say he abducted and killed her before leaving her body in a Poweshiek County cornfield. An autopsy showed Tibbetts died of stab wounds.

Rivera faces a murder charge in connection to her death. His trial is scheduled for September 3 at the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City because of pre-trial publicity.

For Tibbetts' 21st birthday, her family is encouraging people to donate $21 to the Brooklyn Opera House. Opera House staff say she lived a "art-filled life" and was dedicated to her community. The money will help restore the opera house. If you would like to donate, click the link to the side of this article.

There will also be an event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Michael J. Manatt Community Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Tibbetts' mom is expected to speak at the event.