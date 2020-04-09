Friday's nice weather turns to a wet Easter weekend

The bursts of snow showers that popped up Thursday afternoon go away in the evening, leading to a mostly clear sky through the night. The blustery wind also lightens quite a bit. Friday starts in the upper 20s, making it to around 50 in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Easter weekend looks wet as rain develops on Saturday with highs near 50 again. Showers continue on Sunday, mixing with and eventually changing over to snow later in the day into Sunday night. Accumulating snow is possible, but it's far too early to know about specific amounts because that will depend on the track of this weather system as well as when rain changes over to snow.

Cold air digs in behind that system as highs may stay in the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday, gradually rising through the 40s the rest of the week.