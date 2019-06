Expect to see plenty of Old Glory on Friday -- it's Flag Day!

The holiday celebrating the American Flag started in 1916 when it was first proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson.

Congress then it established it as a National Day of Observance in 1949.

Many communities honor the current version of Betsy Ross' original design with parades, concerts and other events.

Flag etiquette rules state that no other flag can be flown higher than the national flag. In addition, it can't touch the ground.