Friday hearing to discuss Bahena Rivera's right to a trial within a year

An Iowa court on Friday will discuss the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

A hearing in Poweshiek County will surround 25-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera's right to a trial within one year.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts as she was jogging in Brooklyn last July. They say he later led them to her body in a cornfield.

Earlier in August, a judge delayed another hearing until October 22. It will discuss if prosecutors can use Rivera's initial confession in court since officers didn't properly read him his Miranda Rights.

As of now, Rivera's trial is scheduled for November 12.