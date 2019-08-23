Friday hearing to discuss Bahena Rivera's right to a trial within a year

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018 file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera wears headphones during his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. The Des Moines Register reports that Rivera's lawyers filed a motion Friday, March 1, 2019, to have his trial moved to a more diverse county. They argue the Mexican national should be tried outside Poweshiek County to allow for more minority representation in the jury pool. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File)
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa court on Friday will discuss the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

A hearing in Poweshiek County will surround 25-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera's right to a trial within one year.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts as she was jogging in Brooklyn last July. They say he later led them to her body in a cornfield.

Earlier in August, a judge delayed another hearing until October 22. It will discuss if prosecutors can use Rivera's initial confession in court since officers didn't properly read him his Miranda Rights.

As of now, Rivera's trial is scheduled for November 12.

 