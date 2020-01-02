Friday brings light snow

A cold front slid through the state bringing down some cooler air. Despite this frontal passage, however, the air behind the front remains above our seasonal normal for early January. Highs stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s into the weekend. A weak system pushes through the state later on Friday and Friday night. Light snow is likely as it moves east leaving behind minor accumulations. Remember that even a little snow can cause slick spots and stretches so be aware. Have a great night!