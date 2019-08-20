Freshmen move-in begins at University of Iowa

First-year students are starting to move into their dorms at the University of Iowa. Campus was busy with new Hawkeyes and their parents in Iowa City Tuesday.

The families weren't all on their own for moving in clothes, chairs, futons and television sets. About 500 volunteers are on hand this week to help load things into rooms.

One new student says she's excited to start her four years as a Hawkeye, but says living away from her home in central Iowa will be an adjustment.

"I'm nervous about meeting a lot of new people, and finding the right friend group, and finding my way around campus. The campus is huge," said Sophie Bower.

Move-in for freshmen goes through Thursday. Returning students arrive on campus on Saturday.