Fresh Herbs for Mother's Day and healthy food options

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Hy-Vee) - Give your mom a variety of fresh herb plants for Mother's Day so she can enjoy a gift that lasts for many months to come. Fresh herbs are potent sources of health protective antioxidants. They're also a great way to add fresh flavor to foods without added sodium. Your Hy-Vee registered dietitian highlights several ways your mom… or anyone… can enjoy fresh herbs this spring and beyond.
Fresh Berry Salad
All you need:
1 container (1.25lb) Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple-berry mix
1 container (1.25lb) Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries
1 container (4 oz.) Soiree feta cheese crumbles
Fresh basil leaves
1/3 cup Hy-Vee raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing
All you do:
Toss together triple-berry mix and strawberries on a serving platter. Top with cheese crumbles. Drizzle with vinaigrette and garnish with fresh basil.
Source: Linda Ashley, RD, LD Oakland Rd. Hy-Vee registered dietitian
Mediterranean Tabbouleh Salad with Quinoa
Whole-grain quinoa is made into a fresh, satisfying summertime salad with herbs and garden-fresh vegetables. Parsley and mint are essential ingredients in this make-ahead salad. Parsley contributes vitamins C, K, and A along with potent antioxidants.
All you need:
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
¼ tsp ground allspice (optional)
1 cup cooked quinoa
2 bunches flat-leaf parsley, chopped finely
1 bunch fresh mint, chopped finely
4 green onions, sliced thinly
½ cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
All you do:
1. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and allspice to make dressing.
2. In a medium bowl, add dressing to cooked, cooled quinoa. Mix well.
3. Add parsley, mint, onion, cucumber and tomatoes and mix well to combine.
Serves 4
Nutrition information per one cup serving: Calories 175, Total fat 8gm, Saturated fat 1gm, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 175mg, Carbohydrate 22gm, Fiber 5gm, Protein 4gm
Source: adapted from EatingWell.com
Caprese Salad
Garden fresh tomatoes & basil combined with creamy mozzarella cheese make this salad a summertime classic.
All you need:
3 medium-size ripe tomatoes
16 oz. BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella cheese
Salt and pepper, to taste
Drizzle Extra virgin olive oil
Drizzle balsamic vinegar reduction, if desired
Small handful fresh basil
All you do:
1. Slice tomatoes and BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella into 1⁄4 inch slices.
2. Arrange on a platter, alternating a slice of tomato, cheese and a basil leaf until platter is full.
3. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with olive oil & balsamic. Garnish with fresh basil. Enjoy.
Source: www.BelGioso.com