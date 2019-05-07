Fresh Herbs for Mother's Day and healthy food options

Give your mom a variety of fresh herb plants for Mother's Day so she can enjoy a gift that lasts for many months to come. Fresh herbs are potent sources of health protective antioxidants. They're also a great way to add fresh flavor to foods without added sodium. Your Hy-Vee registered dietitian highlights several ways your mom… or anyone… can enjoy fresh herbs this spring and beyond.

Fresh Berry Salad

All you need:

1 container (1.25lb) Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple-berry mix

1 container (1.25lb) Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries

1 container (4 oz.) Soiree feta cheese crumbles

Fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup Hy-Vee raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing

All you do:

Toss together triple-berry mix and strawberries on a serving platter. Top with cheese crumbles. Drizzle with vinaigrette and garnish with fresh basil.

Source: Linda Ashley, RD, LD Oakland Rd. Hy-Vee registered dietitian

Mediterranean Tabbouleh Salad with Quinoa

Whole-grain quinoa is made into a fresh, satisfying summertime salad with herbs and garden-fresh vegetables. Parsley and mint are essential ingredients in this make-ahead salad. Parsley contributes vitamins C, K, and A along with potent antioxidants.

All you need:

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp ground allspice (optional)

1 cup cooked quinoa

2 bunches flat-leaf parsley, chopped finely

1 bunch fresh mint, chopped finely

4 green onions, sliced thinly

½ cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered

All you do:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and allspice to make dressing.

2. In a medium bowl, add dressing to cooked, cooled quinoa. Mix well.

3. Add parsley, mint, onion, cucumber and tomatoes and mix well to combine.

Serves 4

Nutrition information per one cup serving: Calories 175, Total fat 8gm, Saturated fat 1gm, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 175mg, Carbohydrate 22gm, Fiber 5gm, Protein 4gm

Source: adapted from EatingWell.com

Caprese Salad

Garden fresh tomatoes & basil combined with creamy mozzarella cheese make this salad a summertime classic.

All you need:

3 medium-size ripe tomatoes

16 oz. BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Drizzle Extra virgin olive oil

Drizzle balsamic vinegar reduction, if desired

Small handful fresh basil

All you do:

1. Slice tomatoes and BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella into 1⁄4 inch slices.

2. Arrange on a platter, alternating a slice of tomato, cheese and a basil leaf until platter is full.

3. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with olive oil & balsamic. Garnish with fresh basil. Enjoy.

Source: www.BelGioso.com