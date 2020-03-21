Freezing overnight lows not done just yet

The spring season is finally here, so you may be expecting warming temperatures. Well if you are looking for overnight low above the freezing point, you will have to wait a little bit longer.

If you look at data over the past 20s, our average last day with overnight lows at or below 32 degrees isn’t until the end of April. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City normally see their last freezing temperature on April 24. Dubuque is a bit later on April 29 and Waterloo averages around May 2.

As for high temperatures, during the month of April we will continue to warm. Averages highs on April 1st are around 55 degrees and by the end of the month our highs average in the mid-60s.

