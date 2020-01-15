Freezing drizzle creating slick conditions; travel not advised on I-80

Freezing drizzle is moving across eastern Iowa, making for very slick conditions in many areas and numerous crashes.

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said to use extreme caution during the morning commute.

O'Mara said most of the drizzle is on track to move out of the area by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said travel was not advised on I-80 between Oxford and Durant.

The Iowa City Police Department Twitter page also told drivers travel is not advised.