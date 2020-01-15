Freezing drizzle creating slick conditions; travel not advised on I-80

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle is moving across eastern Iowa, making for very slick conditions in many areas and numerous crashes.
Click or tap here to track the latest road conditions.
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said to use extreme caution during the morning commute.
O'Mara said most of the drizzle is on track to move out of the area by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said travel was not advised on I-80 between Oxford and Durant.
The Iowa City Police Department Twitter page also told drivers travel is not advised.
IOWA CITY AND SURROUNDING AREAS TRAVEL ADVISORY- ALL ROADS ARE ICE COVERED TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED— Iowa City Police (@IowaCityPolice) January 15, 2020
FIRST RESPONDERS/LAW ENFORCEMENT/IC STREET CREWS ARE RESPONDING TO CALLS AS BEST THEY CAN WITH DELAYED TIMES PLEASE BE PATIENT AND SAFE !!!!!!