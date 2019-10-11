CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Overnight a freeze warning has been issued for all of eastern Iowa. Temperatures drop below freezing meaning you need to protect your sensitive plants. Bring them inside or cover them to keep them safe from the frost. Overnight the wind chill also drops into the teens and 20s, recovering for the afternoon. Strong winds stay with us through Saturday with a beautiful day ahead on Sunday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
Freezing conditions overnight
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 2:41 PM, Oct 11, 2019