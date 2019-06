A 60-thousand pound rock made its way to the Linn County Fairgrounds today.

It's called a "Freedom Rock."It'll eventually be a tribute to veterans.

Next year, an Iowa artist will paint it as part of his goal to have a rock mural in each of the state's 99 counties.

Volunteers say military appreciation is a big part of the Linn County Fair.

Sunday, June 30th is Military Appreciation Day, where current and past military members can get in for free.