Freedom Foundation starting a drive up food pantry to help veterans in need during coronavirus pandemic

A new program starting Tuesday at the nonprofit Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids is looking to help veterans struggling to a get a meal during the coronavirus pandemic. Freedom Foundation, located at 609 Center Point Rd NE, gives assistance to veterans in need.

They have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are starting up a drive-up food pantry to help veterans who may be struggling to find meals during the pandemic. They will pass out non-perishable items along with meat for veterans to cook a hot meal.

This is their way of helping out while keeping their distance. Before the pandemic, veterans could walk in and grab food. Leaders know the need is still out there.

"It’s terrible,” said Jan Bloomhall, volunteer at Freedom Foundation. “I don't know what they're doing. We served 182 veterans food in February. That's a lot of food, and a lot of vets to go a couple of months.”

Freedom Foundation is still closed to the public until further notice. The food pantry will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to one p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. People will drive-up from behind the building, give Freedom Foundation a call at 319-826-2010, and a volunteer will come out and give veterans the food.

