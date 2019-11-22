Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids holding seminars to help veterans on issues

Leaders at the nonprofit Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids say there's a lot of assistance out there for veterans who may not know about the help available or maybe too afraid to ask for help.

The Freedom Foundation is helping veterans out in an informal setting that will make them feel comfortable. The organization is beginning to hold monthly seminars which will touch on topics that veterans and their spouses have asked about.

Coldwell Banker and Green State Credit Union talked to veterans about VA loans, refinancing and downsizing on Wednesday night.

About a dozen people showed up at the meeting. Some veterans say the benefit of having the seminars at Freedom Foundation is the smaller setting.

"For some of the veterans, with their PTSD they don't like the large crowds, they don't like the large noises,” said President of the Freedom Foundation Charles Elias. “Sometimes the official things seminars like the VA puts on just don't really touch base on what their particular questions are."

One of the big seminars leaders are planning is teaching veterans how to use the VA health care system. They get that question a lot.

Some other future seminars will touch on hospice care, financing, and they hope to have Cedar Rapids Fire and Police give them safety tips as well.

There's no date yet for the next meeting. They will post it on their Facebook pagewhen they decide.

