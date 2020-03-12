Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids closed until further notice due to coronavirus

The coronavirus is closing a center that helps veterans. Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids will close until further notice starting Thursday at 2 p.m.

Leaders say over the last week or so several veterans who go to Freedom Foundation have gotten sick with flu-like symptoms. As far as they know, none of them have the coronavirus, but they just want to play it safe.

Workers are wiping the place down at least three times per day. They are also keeping boxes of tissues at every table. Freedom Foundation helps veterans in many ways, like finding homes and financial assistance, but mainly through its food pantry.

Freedom Foundation gives out nearly 50,000 pounds of food to veterans every year.

Leaders say another reason for closing is the age of their clients.

"Especially with our older veterans like myself, I'm 61, I'll be 62,” said Charles Elias, the executive director of Freedom Foundation. “If you have a heart or a lung issue, or an immune deficiency, we're the most susceptible area of people to have trouble with this disease "

Freedom Foundation will close at 2 p.m. Thursday after they serve lunch to veterans. Organizers didn't want the ones who need the meal to miss out.

Freedom Foundation organizers are telling people to reach out to Linn County Veterans Affairs or HACAP for any needs. They're also telling people to call the VA ahead of time if you're sick instead of showing up.

"You call the VA. You just don't show up at the emergency room or show up,” Elias said. “They can talk to you over the phone and give you the approval, and they may even help you get the medicine you need. If you don't need to go in, they don't want you to go in and infecting anybody else."

