Freedom Festival partners with financial literacy organization for can and bottle drive

Two organizations in Cedar Rapids are working together to help raise money for their needs, as well as ease the glut of refundable cans and bottles for many that has developed during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival and Financial Education and Interpersonal Development (F.E.I.D.) will be hosting a drive-thru can and bottle drive on Saturday, May 9, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., at Lindale Mall. The donation site will be on the side of the mall that faces toward First Avenue.

Organizers will collect clean and dry plastic bottles and cans that carry a five-cent Iowa bottle deposit on them. No glass bottles will be allowed. Volunteers ask people to drive up and have the donation in their trunk, bagged up or loose. If bagged, they request that bottles and cans are kept separate.

Funds gathered by the donations will benefit both organizations, specifically F.E.I.D.'s "Cans for College" program and to help pay for the Freedom Festival's 2021 events.

“The Cans for College Program is designed to help support the youth in the community for post-high school education—allowing students to receive support for school, no matter their chosen path.” Maurice Davis, F.E.I.D. program creator, said, in a statement. “FEID and The Freedom Festival working on the Can Drive Drive-Thru together is a reminder of how much we can get done in a short time when we pull together. Our community is better when we work together.”

Retailers were given an exemption from needing to take back beverage containers for deposit redemption by the state of Iowa when the novel coronavirus pandemic reached Iowa.

More information can be found on F.E.I.D.'s Facebook event page.