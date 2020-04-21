"We don't have a crystal ball": Organizers cancel Freedom Festival for first time since 2008

People will have to wait another year for favorite summer traditions in Cedar Rapids like the Balloon Glow and the Fourth of July fireworks after the Freedom Festival canceled all events this summer to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fireworks explode over the Veterans Memorial Building and the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on July 4, 2018. (Corey Thompson/KCRG)

“We have over 400 thousand people total in the course of two- to three-week festival,” Carissa Johnson, executive director of the festival, said.

Staying six feet apart at all those popular events just didn't seem realistic. While it was a difficult decision, according to the Freedom Festival Board of Directors, the safety of the community had to come first.

"For us making the decision now, I think it's best to prepare to let our sponsors and community know and there is too much uncertainty and I think it would be irresponsible of us to keep this on,” Jill Costigan, president of the festival's board of directors, said.

It's extremely rare to cancel festival events outside of weather concerns. The festival did cancel some events in 2008 due to the historic flooding that hit Cedar Rapids.

“They did postpone I believe the fireworks and some events to Labor Day Weekend [in 2008],” Johnson said.

This year, the festival hopes to hold some virtual activities instead.

"It'll look a lot of different this year but we're going to try our best to have some sort of presence this summer into fall," Johnson said. "But it's so hard to plan accordingly because we don't have a crystal ball."

Until then, there are ways to still support the festival.

“Still buy the freedom buttons. We already had them printed and stuffed and ready to go so instead of them sitting and not being utilized we’re still going to sell them,” Johnson said.

The festival is currently scheduled to return in 2021.