Freedom Festival appoints new marketing director

A long-running summertime festival in eastern Iowa has selected a new marketing director, according to the organization that runs it.

Karol Shepherd was appointed by the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival organization to be their new Events and Marketing Director. The position is the lead on planning, production, and marketing of all festival events.

“Karol brings a fresh perspective to the Freedom Festival along with many strong relationships to key people in our community," Carissa Johnson, executive director of the Freedom Festival, said, in a statement. "She’s an innovative and experienced event planner and marketer and I am excited to see her talents flourish at the Freedom Festival.”

Shepherd was previously a promotions director and on-air personality at KZIA-FM in Cedar Rapids, using the name "Karol Kelly."