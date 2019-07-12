Free treats recruit blood donors in Cedar Rapids

A blood drive Friday in Cedar Rapids offered some incentives for people to donate. It took place at the downtown Public Library.

Linn-Mar High School students organized the event. To get more people to show up, they offered free coupons for frozen custard at Culver's, food from Zio Johno's and other snacks.

"All kids of great stuff to feed our donors and show them that we appreciate them coming down to donate," said Judi Faas with the American Red Cross.

Organizers say a cold treat like the frozen custard really helped on a hot day.