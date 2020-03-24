Free lunches provided to truckers driving through Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Motor Truck Association is providing boxed lunches to truckers driving through the state this week.
The IMTA, Governor Reynolds' office and the Iowa DOT are teaming up to hand out 1,000 lunches on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Locations include:
The scales will be open for lunch only, no enforcement activities.
"We want to show our appreciation to the professional men and women that are playing a critically important role as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. We believe that providing a boxed lunch seemed to be the best way to achieve that goal since getting food on the road has become a bit more difficult in the current situation," said Brenda Neville, President & CEO of the Iowa Motor Truck Association.
The boxed lunches have been prepared by Gateway Market, In the Bag Deli, Main Street Café & Bakery and Palmer's Deli.