Free fishing weekend in Iowa lets anglers test Iowa waters without a license

Residents who want to try their hand at fishing this weekend will not need a state license to do so, officials said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources declared Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 as Free Fishing Weekend. It means that a state-issued fishing license will not be required along Iowa's waterways, ponds, and lakes.

"Grab your family and your poles, hook a memory, and don’t let go," Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Fisheries Bureau, said, in a statement. "The memories are always bigger than the fish."

All other DNR fishing regulations remain in effect over the weekend.