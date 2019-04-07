Fraternity remembers late brother through flag football tournament

Binge drinking is something the University of Iowa is constantly working to reduce, on campus and off.

The recent death of a UI student and fraternity brother brought scrutiny to local fraternities and their events.

Two years ago, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, Kamil Jackowski, died during a fraternity formal.

After that, the University of Iowa cracked down on alcohol use and banned multiple fraternities for violating those rules.

His fraternity brothers said they also want Jackowski to be remembered for the guy he was, and they're doing it through the game he loved best.

Sigma Chi held its second annual flag football tournament Sunday in honor of Jackowski.

"We've been planning this for just over three months now. This really means a lot to us," Sigma Chi junior Matt Zajac said.

Hundreds of students made up about 30 teams that competed in the 7-on-7 tournament.

Zajac and fellow junior Matt Carroll said Jackowski was a great athlete and friend.

"He was so kind. He didn't have a mean bone in his body. He never had something bad to say about anyone," Carroll said.

"He was just such a great kid. When you were with him, you knew you were in good company," Zajac added.

The fraternity was raising money for a scholarship at Jackowski's high school, Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

"It turned out amazing this year. Last year, it was still a great turnout, but I think this year, we have twice the amount of fields, like twice the amount of people came," Carroll said.

Among them was Jackowski's family, who also came out last year.

"They know how much it means to us, so it really is just a huge community thing," Zajac said.

Sigma Chi hopes the annual tournament continues long after its current members graduate. They said it's something Jackowski probably would have enjoyed.

"I think he's looking down on us, and the sun is shining, so I think he's with us today," Carroll said.