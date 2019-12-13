Fraternal Order of Eagles Packs holiday meals for families in need

A local group of volunteers is making sure families in need have a meal this holiday season.

Friday, The Fraternal Order of Eagles packed holiday baskets with food to give to more than 100 families in need. The baskets were filled with things like milk, ham, canned goods, and blankets, donated with help from General Mills, Quaker Oats as well as their own members.

The organization's Secretary Roger Steichen says their motto is "people helping people", and this effort is a big part of their mission.

We continue to strive all year to donate to these charities and that's why the volunteering and the people donating is so critical because that goes back to the people," Steichen.

The organization says they are glad to see the annual event get bigger each year. The meals will go to families in local school districts, area non-profits and family members they may personally know in need.

