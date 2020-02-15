France announces 1st death in Europe of virus patient

France's health minister on Saturday announced the first coronavirus death in Europe, an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who other French authorities say was initially turned away from two French hospitals when he first fell ill.

Minister Agnes Buzyn said she was informed Friday night of the death of the patient, who had been in intensive care at Bichat Hospital in Paris after testing positive in late January. His daughter also tested positive for the virus but should be leaving Bichat shortly.

As of Saturday, four of the 11 confirmed virus cases in France have been "cured" and left the hospital, the latest a French physician on Friday.