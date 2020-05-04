Fowl play: Louisiana police search for 'aggressive chicken'

Police in Louisiana say officers are searching for an "aggressive chicken" accused of engaging in fowl play at a bank.

The Walker Police Department posted on social media over the weekend that officers responded to a complaint about the brazen animal Friday.

Witnesses told police the chicken had been spotted at the bank multiple times, approaching patrons at the ATM, chasing customers and even attempting to climb into cars. Officials said officers responded within a few minutes of the call, but found the chicken had already escaped.

The suspect remains on the loose and police advised residents to avoid confronting it.