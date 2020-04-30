Governor stands by accuracy of TestIowa COVID-19 tests

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says testing for the coronavirus in the new TestIowa program will be reliable and accurate once the machines Iowa bought for the program are validated and set up.

Questions have been raised by the Salt Lake Tribune about the accuracy of tests used by the state of Utah and provided by the same company Iowa bought tests and equipment from earlier this month as part of a $26 million contract.

Reynolds says the State Hygienic Laboratory in Iowa City has significant expertise in such testing and is validating the machines provided and she's confident the FDA approved testing system will prove to be accurate.