Fourth person injured in Coralville shooting

A fourth person was injured in a shooting on Christmas at an apartment complex near Coral Ridge Mall. That's according to the Coralville Police.

They say since the shooting that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas, a fourth person sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Police consider the wound non-life threatening.

Police say their investigation determined everyone involved in the shooting in the 900 block of Boston Way knew each other. They do not consider this a random attack.

Police say when they arrived, they found 30 year old Gregory Jackson of Iowa City with critical injuries including a gunshot wound to his torso. He died at the hospital. They consider his death a homicide.

First responders took two others to the hospital at the time.

There are no arrests in the case.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Call (319) 358-TIPS (8477) with tips.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa City Police, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, University of Iowa Department of Public Safety, Johnson County Attorney’s Office, Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Coralville Fire Department are assisting in this investigation.