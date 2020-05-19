Fourth person charged in Iowa City homicide case

Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Kejuan Winters that occurred on April 20 in Iowa City.

Patrick Bland, 32, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for his role in the shooting and will be extradited back to Johnson County to await trial.

Bland is charged with Murder in the 1st Degree.

Reginald Little was arrested earlier this month in Texas in connection with the case.

Durojaiye Antonio Rosa was also arrested.

Tyris D. Winters, the father of Kejuan Winters, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Officials are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Submit tips at p3tips.com.