Four teens charged for gathering during pandemic in Bever Park after shooting incident

Multiple people have been cited for congregating in a park, which allegedly culminated in a fight where shots were fired, according to law enforcement officials.

Cedar Rapids Police said that Dewayne Lamar Hunt, 18, Brenna Rae Scott, 19, Timiana Taylor, 18, and a 16-year-old female juvenile, were all charged with violating an order by the Iowa Department of Public Health for participating in a gathering of 10 or more people. The charge is a simple misdemeanor.

Taylor was also charged with disorderly conduct.

The incident took place during the afternoon on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Witnesses described around 20 juveniles getting into a fight at Bever Park when several gunshots were fired. One 18-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

More arrests are likely in connection to this incident, according to police.