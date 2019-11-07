Four sentenced in Independence Walmart Robbery

Four people have been sentenced in connection with a robbery that took place at the Independence Walmart.

Jasmine Nicole Donald, 19, Kaila Marie Johnson,19, and Naviea Jeanne Steele, 19, all from Waterloo were sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery in the second degree. Jalissa Marlene Simmons, 28, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for assisting the others flee the scene. She will serve a two year suspended sentence.

The robbery happened on January 21, 2019, at the Walmart in Independence. The individuals entered the store intending to shoplift. Donald attempted to leave the store with a cart full of unpaid items before an employee stopped her. Johnson then pepper-sprayed the worker for them to escape.

There is still a warrant out for Daniya Hardy, 16, in connection with this robbery.