Four residents at Cedar Rapids' nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Officials said Thursday that four residents at a Cedar Rapids nursing home tested positive for COVID-19.

Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in March 2020. (KCRG-TV)

The four cases are at Heritage Specialty Care in southwest Cedar Rapids. Details on the conditions of the four residents have not been released but officials said the residents have been isolated from the other residents and will remain separated for at least 14 days.

Two staff members at the facility tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Officials said residents are being screened two times per day for fever and respiratory illness. They said employees have been screened for fever and respiratory illness upon entering the building and no visitors have been allowed for the last two weeks.

Staff, residents and family members are being notified by Heritage administration of this latest development. Family members of residents should call 319-396-7171 with questions.