Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa, including a child; Community spread reported in Johnson Co.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced four new positive cases of COVID-19, including a child, bringing the statewide total to 22.

Officials said two of the cases were related to international travel. The two cases are residents of Allamakee County; an adult male between the ages of 41-60; the other a child under the age of 18.

The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread.

The Governor's Office said one of the new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase.

The governor will be holding a press conference on Monday.