Four-drawer chest recalled over concerns it could tip over

Furniture Manufacturer, Hodedah, is recalling a chest of drawers sold at many of the nation's largest retailers.

This chest of drawers can tip over and injure or kill children.

It weighs 84-pounds and stands a bit more than three feet tall.

Wal-Mart, Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot and other retailers sold more than 26,000 units of the item between July 2017 and April of this year.

Owners should contact Hodedah for a free anchoring kit designed to keep the furniture from tipping.

They can also request a refund for the item but must send back the chest's drawer slides to receive it.

All the information is available on Hodedah's website and through the consumer product safety commission.