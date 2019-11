Firefighters said two dogs, a cat and a rabbit died in a fire in Marshalltown Sunday afternoon.

According to WOI, it happened around 2:50 p.m. at 308 N. 13th Avenue. No one was home when crews arrived.

Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and quickly put it out.

Crews resuscitated a dog and took it to an animal hospital for treatment.

There were no other injuries.

The cause is under investigation.