Four additional deaths and 257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Monday an additional 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and four more deaths.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Those increases bring the totals to 3,159 cases and 79 deaths in the state.

There were two deaths in Linn County, one in Black Hawk County and one in Mahaska County. In total, 82 counties in Iowa have cases of COVID-19.

There are 214 total people hospitalized with the virus. 23 of those are new. 91 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, and 58 are on ventilators.

1,235 people have recovered from COVID-19, for a recovery rate of 39 percent.

The two new outbreaks were at a long term care facility in Polk County and at Iowa Premium National Beef in Tama.

For a more detailed breakdown of the numbers, including the county by county numbers, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.

